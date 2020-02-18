City of Springfield improves workforce development initiative

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The city of Springfield says the US Department of Labor is satisfied with the steps the city took to correct its use of grant funds for the workforce development initiative “America’s Promise.”

It’s a grant that provides tuition-free training for those in the allied health field that was awarded to Springfield back in 2016.

Last year, the city realized that not all of the people who received that free training met all of the requirements.

After an internal and independent audit, it turns out 59 of the 376 grant recipients were ineligible. That means more than $245,000 was spent on incorrectly.

The Department of Labor says it will approve the city using grant funds to cover the cost, as long as the city assures that moving forward all participants in the program meet all the requirements.

Only four of the 59 ineligible participants are still in the program the remaining costs for their training will be paid by Ozark Technical Community College.