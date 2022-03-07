SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – On Tuesday, March 8th, the Missouri Job Center is holding a City of Springfield Job Fair.

Nine city departments will be available to visit with prospective employees. 170 full-time and 250 part-time positions are available.

“We are excited to host this event and highlight the need for dedicated public servants in various city departments,” said Sally Payne, Director of Workforce Development for the city.

“We have a wide variety of jobs available, from the airport to the zoo and everything in between,” said Rochelle Yoap, Human Resources Assistant Director for the city. “We encourage anyone interested in a career in public service to stop in and talk to us,” Yoap added.