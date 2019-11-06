City of Springfield awarded $21 million dollar grant

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– The city of Springfield has been awarded nearly $21 million for a project that will connect the Wonders of Wildlife to downtown.

Senator Roy Blunt said the federal funding was recently approved by the transportation secretary.

The money will be used to create a 3 mile stretch of pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths on Grant Ave.

It will also connect to greenway trails, parks, and neighborhoods. Construction crews will also add a roundabout and traffic improvements.

The city is required to provide a 20 percent match to the grant which is roughly $5 million.

For more information visit springfieldmo.gov/grantavenueparkway.

To see a map of the route visit https://www.springfieldmo.gov/4956/BUILD-Grant-Proposal.

