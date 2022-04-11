SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The City of Springfield announced Monday that Chief Municipal Judge Todd Thornhill died Friday, April 8, 2022.

A news release from the city said Judge Thornhill leaves behind a legacy of public service and received many honors during his career, including an appointment to a Missouri Supreme Court Municipal Division Work Group in 2015. He was the only municipal judge selected for this honor.

Thornhill graduated from Missouri State University in 1993 and graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law in 1987.

Thornhill began working for the City of Springfield in 1993 when he was appointed Second Division Judge after spending several years in private practice.

In April of 1994, he was appointed as the court’s Chief Judge. As the Chief Judge of the Springfield Municipal Court, he presided over city ordinance violation cases, as well as being responsible for the day-to-day administration of the court.

His career also included a membership with the Missouri Press-Bar Commission, the George Pittman Award from the Missouri Municipal and Associate Circuit Judges Association.

Judge Thornhill was a member of the Springfield Metropolitan Bar Association, the Missouri Bar, and the Missouri Municipal and Associate Circuit Judges’ Association.