City of Springfield accepting bids for the rehabilitation of Jefferson Avenue Footbridge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Cut off from the public for more than five years because of safety concerns, the Jefferson Avenue Footbridge will soon be given a second chance of life.

The City of Springfield received authorization from the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to solicit bids from qualified contractors for the rehabilitation of the 119-year-old cantilever truss bridge. Bids will be accepted through October 19.

The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge was built in 1902 and the bridge was the first of its kind to be built in Missouri.

In 2016, the bridge was closed down due to safety concerns after Public Works discovered corrosion and steel loss during a routine inspection. The City hired Springfield-based Great River Engineering (GRE) to conduct an in-depth structural evaluation of the bridge. The evaluation uncovered deficiencies in more than one-third of the primary structural members and required the bridge to remain closed until repairs could be made.

The construction project will involve the complete rehabilitation of the4 existing 25,066-pound steel bridge structure, the repair and replacement of existing deficient structural members, removal and replacement of wood decking, replacement of stairs, application of a new paint system, and installation of lighting.

The City has budgeted $3.2 million for construction and related engineering services.

An optional pre-bid conference meeting will be hosted for interested contractors at 2 p.m., Tuesday, October 5, in the Busch Municipal Building.