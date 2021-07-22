City of Salem Utilities to call customers with overdue balances

SALEM, Mo. — The City of Salem announced on Facebook that the City of Salem Utilities will be contacting customers with past balances by phone.

Calls will be made to the phone number on the utility account.

The City of Salem Utilities says the calls are for notification and no for account or payment information.

If you receive a call you will need to call or visit the Utility Office to make a payment or payment arrangements.

This comes after several customers received utility bills in the thousands and with no notice.

