City of Ozark declares state of emergency

The City of Ozark Board of Alderman declares a state of emergency that will go from March 18 to midnight on April 1.

The Board of Alderman asks the citizens of Ozark:

Consciously practice social distancing by opting to communicate more via telephone and email and to limit the amount of time spent in gathering situations where more than 10 people are present.

Clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces daily in household common areas (e.g. tables, hard-backed chairs, doorknobs, light switches, remotes, handles, desks, toilets, sinks)

Practice good personal hand hygiene by frequently washing hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or by using hand sanitizer containing 60% alcohol as a second option when soap and water are not available.

Monitor your own personal health for symptoms including fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing these symptoms, please stay home for 14 days except to receive medical treatment.

The city also asks citizens to be aware of those most vulnerable to the virus.

