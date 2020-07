NIXA, Mo.– The Nixa City Council will consider masking for the city at its meeting on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m.

Drew Douglas, Nixa spokesperson, says the Mayor wanted to discuss face coverings at last night’s council meeting but council members said they wanted to wait a week.

The Mayor asked city staff to start drafting ordinances for next weeks meeting.

The drafts will be available on the city website later this week.