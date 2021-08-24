City of Highlandville to receive $24,000 to evaluate its drinking water system

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.- The Missouri Department of Natural resources has awarded a $24,000 grant to Highlandville to evaluate the city’s drinking water system.

According to the DNR, the grant offers funding to qualified small communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating drinking water system improvements. City leaders in Highlandville will use the grant to assess the drinking water in the community and decide if improvements will need to be made.

“The city will use the grant to thoroughly assess its drinking water system and identify improvements for greater efficiency, effectiveness and capacity, as well as to continue meeting all drinking water standards,” a press release states.

The DNR is providing funding opportunities for communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs through its Financial Assistance Center.