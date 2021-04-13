City of Conway reports busted water main, under boil advisory

CONWAY, Mo. — Several parts of Conway, Missouri, are without water and the rest under a boil advisory Tuesday, April 13.

The city reported on Facebook the boil advisory was due to a drop in water pressure and crews are in the process of repairing a broken water main on West Maple.

The local fire department will provide bottled water to those who don’t have nearby access to water.

The city’s Facebook page said the advisory will go until a water sample tests safe from bacteria.

It is expected for the boil advisory to last for 2-3 days.