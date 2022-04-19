BRANSON, Mo. – The City of Branson was given the Tree City USA Growth Award from the Arbor Day Foundation.

A Growth Award is given to a community for demonstrating environmental improvement and a high level of tree care. The award recognizes major milestones and annual activities to build sustainable community forestry programs over the long term such as: building a team, measuring trees and forests, planning the work, performing the work and building the community framework.

Arbor Day Foundation also has a program known as Tree City USA. It provides communities with a four-step framework to maintain and grow their tree cover. Branson has been a part of the program for 27 years.

On Friday, April 22nd, at 5:00 p.m. at Eiserman Park, Mayor Larry Milton will be acknowledging the Growth Award at the community Earth Day celebration.

Eiserman Park is located at 201 Compton Drive.

In the last 50 years, the Arbor Day Foundation has planted and distributed nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries around the world to fight global issues facing humankind. For more information, click here.