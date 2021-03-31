City leaders provide update on efforts to reduce poverty in the Springfield area

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Prosper Springfield will be providing an update Wednesday afternoon regarding its efforts to reduce poverty in the Springfield area over the past five years.

According to a press release, members of the Prosper Springfield Cabinet will speak about some of the community progress that led to the collective success of reducing poverty by 2.8 percentage points – over halfway to the 5-percentage point reduction goal.

During the press briefing leaders said as of December 2019, the poverty rate in Springfield has decreased from 25.7% to 22.9% – almost 3%.

Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said that percentage is still too high.

In 2015 two goals were set by the Springfield community, to increase education beyond high school by 60% and to reduce poverty rate by 5 % by 2025.

“This work is not easy. it is not finished, but the work needs to be shared,” said Francine Prattone of the speakers for Prosper Springfield.

The update will take place during a press briefing at Community Partnership of the Ozarks.