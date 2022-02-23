SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– City crews across the Ozarks are running their plows around the clock to clear the roads that have been covered during Wednesday’s storm.

Springfield is having its plows run 24 hours a day, with drivers working 12-hour shifts until midnight Thursday. The city said if there is less precipitation than expected, shifts will change.

Springfield plow drivers focus on clearing priority routes like Battlefield Rd, Division St, and Republic Rd. It also focuses on clearing roads like Primrose St, Walnut Lawn St, and Scenic Ave.

Nixa Street Department said it has been treating the roads since 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning

. One independent plow driver said the roads were slick and dangerous in the early afternoon.

“The roads are covered with sleet. At least two inches, some places more,” driver Bryan Keller said. “This is my third stop to get rock. We use rock salt on the asphalt so it gets traction.”

Keller said it’s important for drivers to leave space for the plows on the roads.

“When you get somebody that’s in a left lane and they just stay there instead of getting over [to] the right lane, when they see the big trucks or plows coming, they just kind of stay in place,” Keller said. “I understand that they’re nervous to get back and forth, but then they’re clogging that lane, which is supposed to be always open.”

Residents braved the roads to prepare for the second round of winter weather Thursday.

“We usually put rock salt down and just try to be careful not fall down,” Nixa resident Sandy Hodges said. “The plan is to stay in, cook chili, and watch TV.”

The city of Springfield suggests drivers to go slow and use caution. They also want drivers to leave plenty of space and stay back from the plows.