SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City Council will vote tonight to accept a special ordinance authorizing the City Manager to accept grant funds from the National Endowment of the Arts to support the exhibition Yoko Ono: Mend Piece at the Springfield Art Museum.

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) announced in January that the Springfield Art Museum was approved for a $25,000 grant to support an exhibition of Yoko Ono.

Yoko Ono is widely recognized for her pioneering conceptual art. Ono proposes communal mending as an act of healing. Mend Piece brings to mind the metaphor of the ancient Japanese art of Kintsugi, a technique of repairing broken or cracked pottery using brushstrokes of gold and silver.

Shattered cups and saucers will be placed on a table. Participants will be asked to mend the fragments together using common household items: Twine, glue, scissors, and tape. The resulting works will be displayed on nearby shelves.

The Museum also plans to have educational and community programs in an adjacent gallery where community members can extend their experience with a variety of hands-on conceptual art projects inspired by core values of the “Fluxus” art movement including humor, chance, and active collaboration. Projects include a room for shadow play and a variety of art supplies coupled with prompts for collaborative making.

Yoko Ono: Mend Piece will be open in the Eldredge Gallery from April 9 – July 10, 2022.