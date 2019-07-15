City council to vote on regulations regarding Tobacco 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Kevin Burns, CEO of the popular Juul vaping device, apologized to parents of children who vape. This apology comes as more cities across the U.S. work to ban the product.

Included in tonight’s (July 15) Springfield city council agenda is voting to raise the legal age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21.

Dr. James Blaine of Springfield Preventive Medical Clinic said if the CEO was truly sorry he would stop developing and marketing fruity flavors for the device.

Blaine said Adults who are wanting to quit smoking are not interested in flavors. However, he said flavors like cherry and coconut can be appealing to young adults.

If approved tonight, Springfield’s Tobacco 21 ordinance would make it illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to purchase tobacco products. The ordinance was recently revised to include vaping products.

