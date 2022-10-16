SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield City Council will meet on Monday, Oct. 17, to vote on allowing businesses to be built and areas to be rezoned, as well as discussing whether or not to allow $7 million in COVID-19 relief funds to be used for providing services for the homeless and to create affordable housing.

The city council will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the historic city hall at 830 N. Boonville Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

To be voted on

These are the bills that the city council will take action on. If you want to see the bills in full, you can find links on the city council’s agenda.

1306 W. Sunshine St.

City council will vote on allowing an automobile service garage to be built at 1306 West Sunshine St.

1025 W. Sunshine St.

City council will vote on allowing an automotive body and fender repair and paint shop to be built at 1025 W. Sunshine St.

3787 S. Jefferson Ave.

City council will vote on rezoning this .57-acre property adjacent to Kickapoo High School from office to a general retail district. If rezoning and the project are accepted, a new mixed-use building with offices and commercial suites will be built. It’s currently an empty lot.

1545 W. Republic St.

City council will vote on rezoning this 3.3-acre property from general retail to highway commercial district. If accepted, a project to build an automotive body and fender repair and paint shop will move forward. The council will also vote on a permit for the business.

Springfield City Council will also vote on:

Allowing a senior care center on North Stewart Avenue to rezone so that it can add an adult daycare.

Accepting a grant of $162,500 for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department to support sexually transmitted disease prevention and control strategies.

To be discussed

The city council will have a few first readings of bills — which allows for discussion but not voting — that they may vote on at the next meeting. The bills to be discussed include:

Accepting a grant of $192,486 to be used to buy supplies and gear for the Springfield Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Office. The SPD will get 60% of the funds and will spend it on cell phones, body cameras, a traffic drone, and two replacement canines. The GCSO will get the other 40% and plans to spend its cut on earpieces, external equipment carriers, shotgun racks, and a gun safe.

Allowing a logistical tax adjustment in the Idea Commons Project, a blocks-large future development planned for downtown Springfield.

Allotting $950,000 to be used in the Springfield Fire Station #7 reconstruction project.