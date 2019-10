Springfield, Mo. — City council members will meet tonight for another meeting.

Two major topics on the agenda:

Council will consider a resolution to appoint a special judge to examine complaints against councilwoman Jan Fisk.

Members may endorse a medicare expansion soon.

A local resident claimed its unethical for fisk’s limousine business to get a contract with the city of Springfield while fisk is serving on the council.

We’ll have updates on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.