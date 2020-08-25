City Council: Masks, motorcycles, and the Galloway neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield city leaders had a busy night at the city council Monday night.

First, Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard spoke to the city council about Arkansas’ recent mask mandate. He says COVID-19 cases have dropped by 30% since the ordinance was put in place last month. The Health Department will present some of that data to city council this week. There is no word on how that will shape policy here in Springfield.

Just outside of Historic City Hall, protesters gathered to voice their opinions against the Springfield mask mandate. Those demonstrators feel the ordinance takes their rights away and hurts the economy.

Council also reluctantly voted to allow some motorcyclists to ride without a helmet, the State of Missouri passed the same law recently.

The state law overrules local laws, so the council wanted the City of Springfield code to match and not create confusion. Riders must be 26-years-old and have the proper insurance to drive without a helmet.

Council also heard from 40 people about the development plans across from Sequiota Park. The Galloway Neighborhood Association has been battling zoning changes for over a year.

Residents argue adding a development there would create traffic and parking problems, plus they want to preserve the elements of Galloway. People spoke on the other side of the issue as well. Those residents argued the designs are in regulation, and new businesses should be able to grow there.