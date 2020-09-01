City council hears two options for Jefferson Avenue Footbridge project

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Jefferson Avenue Footbridge Rehabilitation project was presented in front of the city council lunch Tuesday afternoon.

The famous bridge was closed in March 2016 after an inspection uncovered problematic areas that could pose a danger.

The project presented Tuesday has an estimated construction cost and $2,900,000 funding; the current approved construction budget is at $2,500,000.

The next step for the project would be for city council to approve one of the two bid options heard during the lunch.

Bid Option 1:

Bid with the current budget

Less than 10% overestimate – We could be forced to award, requiring the city to identify an additional $690,000 in local funds ($400,000 difference between budget and estimate + 10%)

More than 10% overestimate – We can reject the bid, and this will give us a better idea of actual cost and how much additional funding may be needed.

Advantage: Project can be bid in 2020. Disadvantage: Higher potential to require using local funds that were planned for bridge maintenance.

Bid Option 2:

Increase budget to cover current estimates ($2.9) plus 10%

Will take time and push the bid to early 2021 and requires the Governor’s signature, which could take at least 3 to 4 months.

Also, the city would need to identify an additional $133,600 in local funds.

Advantage: Allows the use of more federal funding. Disadvantage: Delays bidding the project.

After city council approves one of the bid options, the project will begin construction during the spring and summer of 2021.

One of the bridge’s new changes will be adding elevators on both the north and south sides of the bridge to make it ADA compliant.

