City council approves resolution for accepting recommendations for Galloway redevelopment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — At the city council meeting, a resolution to regulate short term lending establishments was tabled tonight.

Councilwoman Phyllis Ferguson wants to table the issue to create a work-group to look deeper into it and search for alternative solutions.

Council also voted to approve a resolution accepting recommendations for the Galloway redevelopment

The resolution will now seek to protect the character of Galloway Village

The city will use conditional overlay districts in conjunction with rezoning cases in order to do so.

Council also approved a $500,000 grant from the Department of Justice to fund victim advocates employed by the victim center and Harmony House who work with Springfield police.

The Springfield Greene County Health Department will handle and distribute that grant funding.