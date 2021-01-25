City Council approves land for Springfield Sports Complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A future Springfield Sports Complex made it over its last big hurdle for approval. City Council has approved the annexation of land for the project.

The Complex is said to bring tourism and a boost to the Springfield economy when it opens.

Rob Haik, principal architect for H Design Group, said the around $15 million project is one the H Group is happy to take on.

“We take on a project like this because it’s community-driven and we think it’s a good thing for the community,” said Haik. “Springfield just doesn’t compete with the other markets, so what’s happening is these clubs are having to leave out of state, out of town. They’ve been going to St. Louis; they’ve been going to Oklahoma. They’ve gone as far as Dallas. This is going to give us that edge where we can bring in more regional tournaments to a greater capacity of kids as well as different activities.”

The Complex would have 12 fields with the potential for more in the future for soccer, football and basketball.

“Right now, it’s raw farmland and what we need is an extension of utilities whether it be gas, electric and sewer,” said Haik.

According to Haik, having a Sports Complex nearby will benefit kids in the area.

“I think the location is flexible and easy for everybody to access,” said Haik. “The real purpose is to fit a need that our kids just don’t have here. There’s such a growing demand of athletic fields that are needed in our community, and there’s just not any.”

Haik said they can now get started on the drawing, permitting and construction process thanks to the City Council’s approval.

The plan is to finish the Complex in 12 months.