City council approves $1.4 million budget adjustment for landfill liner construction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield city council approved a budget adjustment of $1.4 million on Monday to the Department of Environmental Services for construction of a landfill liner.

The liner will be built on 5.3 acres of land at the Noble Hill Sanitary Landfill.

Consisting of two feet of compacted clay, thick layers of plastic and a foot of drainage layer, the liner creates a separation between the landfill and the outside environment, says Solid Waste Superintendent Erick Roberts.

“It protects the groundwater, surface water and the air from anything that might be in the landfill,” Roberts said. “Allows us to collect anything in the landfill and make sure they’re treated and properly taken care of before they release back in the environment.”

Roberts says Environmental Services does similar construction every 3-5 years when creating a new cell, or section, at the landfill.

He says Springfield residents will not be paying any new taxes for the budget adjustment.

“All of the funding for this is not general revenue funding,” said Roberts. “It’s funding that’s part of our enterprise fund and the solid waste program. The fees that are collected as people bring waste into the landfill are used to fund these operations and environmental management of the landfill.”