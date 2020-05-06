Citizens of Lebanon work to clean up after storm damage

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Storm damage impacted the Ozarks on May 4, but Lebanon had the most to clean up.

Semis were knocked over, trees were uprooted, and many buildings were left without roofs after the storm tore through.

On May 5, people were outside all day cleaning up their yards, and crews were out working hard to restore power to the thousands that lost it.

“COVID-19 continues to be our main focus,” said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. “However, there are still many other things happening that we must be aware of. The Lebanon area was hit especially hard yesterday.”

Erica Ward is a Lebanon resident who is still waiting for her power to be turned back on.

“Still no power, don’t know when it’s going to be back on, haven’t really heard,” said Ward. “Even this morning, whenever I went to work, all the neighbors were already out. You can tell they probably didn’t go to work today cause they had significant damage and was already out chainsawing and trying to get the trees and limbs, everything pulled from their house. It’s just a mess.”

Ward says she wasn’t expecting the kind of damage the storm caused.

“Our neighborhood was hit worse than anybody’s, said Ward. “So, you know, we just thought it was going to be a storm and then all of a sudden it hit, and trees are being uprooted, but nobody heard a siren. Nobody heard it in the area that was hit the hardest, so that’s kind of an issue, I think.”

Through the use of radar data, pictures, and emergency personnel, the National Weather Service believes the damage in Lebanon was caused by straight-line winds, not tornados, reaching between 80 and 90 miles an hour.