Citizens Memorial Hospital nurse tests positive for COVID-19

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Citizens Memorial Hospital announced that a nurse on the medical/surgical unit has tested positive for COVID-19.

CMH says the nurse is at home quarantining. They believe the source of the virus is travel related.

“The nurse worked on the unit Wednesday, June 17, and participated in a CPR class Thursday morning, June 18, before showing symptoms of the virus,” CMH said.

According to Joy Smith, CMH infection prevention coordinator, the nurse recognized and immediately reported the symptoms, as well as followed CMH’s policy to not put co-workers or patients at risk.

“CMH infection prevention staff are working closely with the Polk County Health Department and contacting CMH co-workers, patients and others who may have been in close contact with the employee for potential exposure to the virus,” CMH said. “CMH will be closely monitoring co-workers for symptoms.”

According to CMH, all employees are screened for COVID-19 before each shift, have their temperature taken before being allowed to work and wear a mask.

“Additionally, patients who have appointments at the hospital or the Douglas Medical Center are screened for COVID-19 symptoms, have their temperatures checked and are asked to wear masks,” CMH said. “If they don’t have a mask, one is provided.”