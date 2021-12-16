Citizens honored in Battlefield for performing life-saving actions

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. – The Battlefield Fire Protection District is making sure to recognize everyday heroes.

Officials held a ceremony to honor two people who performed life-saving actions over the last year.

Of those honored include 2-year-old, Adalynn Stearns-Fitzpatrick, and Amazon driver, Shawn Schaefer.

“It’s something that comes from their heart,” Battlefield Fire Protection Chief, Scott Moore said. “It’s something that comes from their desire to be a part of the community, be active within the community.”

Moore said 2-year-old Adalynn helped call for help when her grandma become unconscious.

Her grandma, Cadesia Stearns, said they made sure to teach Adalynn what to do if a situation like this ever occurred.”She called multiple times,” Cadesia said. “When the phone hung up, she would click the emergency button again.”

Cadesia said Adalynn was the only one there with her at first when she became unconscious.

“Her father came home in the midst of it, from what I assume, and what he says is that he was going to his room, and she kept grabbing his leg saying, ‘Nana Nana Nana,’ and actually pulled him over to me,” Cadesia said.

“911 was on the phone so he picked up the phone.”We first told you the story of Amazon delivery driver, Shawn Schaefer, back in October.

Schaefer was delivering packages in Springfield when he noticed a man yelling for help that his house was on fire, and his wife was trapped inside.

Schaefer said he called 911 and worked through the process of getting the woman safely out of the house through a window.

“Heroes aren’t real,” Schaefer said. “They’re a comic book, they’re made up. The closest thing you get to a real-life hero is the men and women firefighters that put their life at risk every day. You don’t see superman coming in and swooping her out of the building. It’s me this time. I’d love for my kids to be able to see that. It’s hard for me to talk about it, but that’s an important thing.”