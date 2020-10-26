Citizens can schedule a tour of the Pulaski County Justice Center

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is inviting the public to the grand opening of the Pulaski County Justice Center.

At the event, the Sheriff’s Department will be giving tours and asking for donations to local charities.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken as visitors will be screened and are required to wear a mask.

If you have been incarcerated in the Pulaski County Jail, you may not be able to enter the facility.

To schedule your tour, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 774-6196.