Citizens can schedule a tour of the Pulaski County Justice Center

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department is inviting the public to the grand opening of the Pulaski County Justice Center.

At the event, the Sheriff’s Department will be giving tours and asking for donations to local charities.

COVID-19 precautions will be taken as visitors will be screened and are required to wear a mask.

If you have been incarcerated in the Pulaski County Jail, you may not be able to enter the facility.

To schedule your tour, you can call the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department at (573) 774-6196.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now