Citing COVID-19, MSU delays opening new residence hall for one year

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (news-leader) — Missouri State will postpone opening, and paying for, a new residence hall on the west side of campus.

The seven-story, 402-bed traditional dormitory, the result of a public-private partnership, was expected to open this summer. It will now open in August 2021.

The MSU Board of Governors voted Friday to amend the university’s contract with Bryan Student Housing, LLC to delay the opening for one year. At that point, rather than enter a long-term lease, the university plans to buy the property.

“Frankly, that is a win for both sides,” said MSU President Clif Smart. “It was going to be a tremendous struggle to actually open it on schedule. We were to close on July 1. That date was not going to be hit, so we were able to renegotiate.”

MSU officials said the construction project at 630 E. Madison St. was slowed by weather and the global coronavirus pandemic, which disrupted the supply chain, workforce and economy.

