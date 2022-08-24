SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes and a limited supply of housing that has prompted buyers and investors to bid up prices for affordable properties, causing home prices to skyrocket.

The ability to work remotely played a role in the vacation home demand in mid-2020, as affluent Americans opted to ride out the pandemic with more amenities and space outside dense urban areas. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Springfield, Missouri metro area using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by 1-year price change as of July 2022. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +19.8% to $354,165. Data was available for 39 cities and towns in Springfield.

30. Brighton, MO

1-year price change: +$28,972 (+16.7%)- 5-year price change: +$80,172 (+65.6%)- Typical home value: $202,416 (#30 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

29. Seymour, MO

1-year price change: +$29,016 (+18.3%)- 5-year price change: +$69,843 (+59.3%)- Typical home value: $187,614 (#34 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

28. Elkland, MO

1-year price change: +$30,441 (+16.0%)- 5-year price change: +$81,055 (+58.0%)- Typical home value: $220,868 (#25 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

27. Clever, MO

1-year price change: +$30,916 (+14.3%)- 5-year price change: +$94,213 (+61.4%)- Typical home value: $247,747 (#18 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

26. Pleasant Hope, MO

1-year price change: +$32,480 (+17.7%)- 5-year price change: +$85,175 (+65.3%)- Typical home value: $215,628 (#28 most expensive city in metro)You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Springfield

Stacker

25. Dunnegan, MO

1-year price change: +$32,939 (+17.1%)- 5-year price change: +$85,175 (data not available)- Typical home value: $225,314 (#23 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

24. Morrisville, MO

1-year price change: +$35,576 (+19.6%)- 5-year price change: +$84,637 (+63.9%)- Typical home value: $217,095 (#27 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

23. Spokane, MO

1-year price change: +$35,871 (+13.8%)- 5-year price change: +$109,914 (+59.0%)- Typical home value: $296,362 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

22. Niangua, MO

1-year price change: +$37,330 (+19.1%)- 5-year price change: +$89,282 (+62.4%)- Typical home value: $232,313 (#21 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

21. Highlandville, MO

1-year price change: +$38,252 (+14.7%)- 5-year price change: +$115,920 (+63.7%)- Typical home value: $297,890 (#8 most expensive city in metro)You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Springfield

Stacker

20. Ash Grove, MO

1-year price change: +$38,736 (+20.7%)- 5-year price change: +$96,445 (+74.6%)- Typical home value: $225,690 (#22 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

19. Fordland, MO

1-year price change: +$40,498 (+20.0%)- 5-year price change: +$91,580 (+60.4%)- Typical home value: $243,133 (#20 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

18. Springfield, MO

1-year price change: +$40,585 (+22.8%)- 5-year price change: +$93,455 (+74.6%)- Typical home value: $218,725 (#26 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

17. Fair Grove, MO

1-year price change: +$40,667 (+22.6%)- 5-year price change: +$98,078 (+79.8%)- Typical home value: $220,961 (#24 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

16. Ozark, MO

1-year price change: +$42,023 (+16.2%)- 5-year price change: +$115,509 (+62.2%)- Typical home value: $301,161 (#7 most expensive city in metro)You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Springfield

Stacker

15. Sparta, MO

1-year price change: +$42,025 (+20.3%)- 5-year price change: +$110,433 (+79.8%)- Typical home value: $248,763 (#16 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

14. Nixa, MO

1-year price change: +$43,226 (+16.5%)- 5-year price change: +$115,742 (+61.2%)- Typical home value: $304,867 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

13. Walnut Grove, MO

1-year price change: +$44,764 (+22.0%)- 5-year price change: +$115,071 (+86.2%)- Typical home value: $248,535 (#17 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

12. Willard, MO

1-year price change: +$45,219 (+22.1%)- 5-year price change: +$108,211 (+76.3%)- Typical home value: $250,084 (#15 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

11. Strafford, MO

1-year price change: +$47,553 (+20.9%)- 5-year price change: +$112,244 (+68.9%)- Typical home value: $275,198 (#11 most expensive city in metro)You may also like: Highest-rated seafood restaurants in Springfield, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker

10. Billings, MO

1-year price change: +$48,386 (+19.9%)- 5-year price change: +$124,397 (+74.6%)- Typical home value: $291,039 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

9. Republic, MO

1-year price change: +$49,464 (+25.0%)- 5-year price change: +$106,735 (+75.9%)- Typical home value: $247,295 (#19 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

8. Chadwick, MO

1-year price change: +$50,609 (+22.6%)- 5-year price change: +$131,580 (+92.3%)- Typical home value: $274,135 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

7. Rogersville, MO

1-year price change: +$51,340 (+19.6%)- 5-year price change: +$126,052 (+67.2%)- Typical home value: $313,611 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

6. Battlefield, MO

1-year price change: +$54,991 (+25.8%)- 5-year price change: +$113,668 (+73.4%)- Typical home value: $268,461 (#14 most expensive city in metro)You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Springfield

Stacker

5. Bruner, MO

1-year price change: +$55,109 (+22.1%)- 5-year price change: +$136,659 (+81.3%)- Typical home value: $304,714 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

4. Oldfield, MO

1-year price change: +$59,120 (+27.7%)- 5-year price change: +$140,460 (+106.2%)- Typical home value: $272,773 (#13 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

3. Bois D Arc, MO

1-year price change: +$64,167 (+24.7%)- 5-year price change: +$145,483 (+81.4%)- Typical home value: $324,287 (#3 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

2. Saddlebrooke, MO

1-year price change: +$88,434 (+15.1%)- 5-year price change: +$243,525 (+56.4%)- Typical home value: $674,986 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

Stacker

1. Fremont Hills, MO