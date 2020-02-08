Circus lovers and protesters gather for the first showing

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Carden Circus is back in town this weekend and tonight was the first show.

While fans came out to enjoy the performances, protesters gathered outside.

Organizer Jessica Albright was hoping to send a message.

“We are not against the Circus entirely, we are against animals being exploited and abused,” Albright said. “There are plenty of circuses that do not use animals. There are plenty of states that have already banned the use of animals, and they’re still successful. The elephants are beaten with bullhooks, the tigers are whipped. They don’t naturally do those things and so we want to make sure that people can stand together and boycott the circus so one day we can all enjoy an animal-free circus.”

On the Carden Circus website, the company says quote “the Carden International Circus is committed 110% to the exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of our animals. We believe in animal-human relationships that are built upon respect, trust, affection, and absolutely uncompromising care”