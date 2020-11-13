Churches struggling with decision to host virtual services

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — While many businesses have adapted to a new socially-distanced way of operating, a lot of worship services here in town are still trying to decide what to do.

Churches around Springfield are having a tough time deciding whether or not to go back to in-person services.

“It’s been a really really hard decision,” said Daniel Hilty, lead pastor at Campbell United Methodist Church. “No answer feels right or perfect to you.”

Hilty said they have decided not to reopen for in-person services to help keep cases down.

“Cases in Springfield just continue to go up,” said Hilty. “Pressure on our hospitals must be really strenuous on them.”

Without being able to go to church, Hilty said its been really difficult.

“We long to be back in church too,” said Hilty. “Some have just felt it was too difficult to be away from church for this long and have been worshipping elsewhere. I understand that and support that,” Hilty said.

Erika Gravely, head pastor at Asbury United Methodist Church, said they are choosing to let people come in person with heavy precautions.

“People come through one entrance,” said Gravely. “There are hand sanitizers, free masks for people to pick up, ushered to a seat individually.”

Gravely said she received mixed feedback from church goers.

“Some wanted to sing fully without masks, some were a little frustrated at the tape markings and distance, but others really appreciated it, appreciated the work that we put into this,” said Gravely. “The guidelines to make sure that people were safe.”

Now, according to Gravely, people are starting to get more acclimated.

“They have their new seats that they like, even though it’s spread out a little differently,” said Gravley. “You know church people they like their spots, they have their new spots now.”

Hilty said it’s important to remember not to compare one church to another.

“It’s not a competition,” said Hilty. “We’re not trying to prove that we can be the safest or we can be the first back, we can be the most religious, or whatever, it’s not a competition. I can guarantee that whatever decision the church makes, their leaders have agonized over it, lost sleep over it. We’re all trying our best to try to be who God wants us to be in the midst of it.”

On Christmas eve, Asbury United Methodist Church will be holding a special candlelight singing event outside after their usual service.