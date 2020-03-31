Church teams up with non-profit to provide essentials to the public

REPUBLIC, Mo. — Two local organizations have teamed up to provide hygiene products that might be hard to find in the store.

Calvary Baptist Church in Republic handed out bags of essentials that were donated from Convoy of Hope.

Each bag held things like water, paper products, toothpaste and soap.

The event went on today from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., and like many events lately, cars drove through and volunteers handed out kits while keeping a safe distance.

Volunteers say this is just one way they can make sure the community gets what they need without having to go into the store.

Travis Smith, a student pastor at Calvary Baptist Church, says the church knew they wanted to do something and convoy of hope immediately stepped up to help.

“They were able to graciously just donate,” Smith said. “They said ‘how many pallets do you want’ and we said ‘We’ll take ten to start.’ Hopefully, we can do more here in the future.”

This event is happening again on April 1 starting at 1 p.m. until supplies run out at the church.