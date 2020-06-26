Church partners with local food banks to bring food to those in need

TANEYVILLE, Mo. — A church in Taneyville has partnered with local food banks to provide free meals to families.

New Vision Church has over 780 of what they call “a box of blessings” to hand out for free on June 27.

Trucks have been coming to Taneyville since the church reached out to organizations like the Convoy of Hope and Bridge of Faith to let them know there were families in need where they lived.

“I didn’t understand how come the Branson side of the county continues to get all these semi-trucks, all this food, all these donations, and how come the east side couldn’t have anything,” said Ashley Sullenger, a volunteer. “So anyway, I just gave them a big sob story and they bought into it and liked it. So they called and said ‘I’ll bring you a semi-truck.'”

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, volunteers will provide curbside service for all families who show up to receive a box.

Volunteer Ricky Thomas says this event is just one thing the church is doing to help.

“We’ve just been trying to help the community out with this whole situation,” said Thomas. “It’s been kind of a crisis, and people laid off and stuff. It’s a stressful time, so we’re just trying to bring some light into the communities.”

The church also buses a week’s worth of groceries to different families and will host Faith Fireworks for families to enjoy on June 28.