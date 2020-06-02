Church hosts donation drive in place of their annual trip canceled by COVID-19

OZARK, Mo. — A group from River Bluff Fellowship has visited the Navajo Nation in Keyenta, Arizona each summer, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were unable to go this year.

The Indian nation has been hit particularly hard by the pandemic, so the church is having a drive to gather items to be donated to the nation.

River Bluff Fellowship’s pastor, Scott Watson, says they will send a few people on an overnight trip to deliver the items once they have been collected.

“This year rather than going there and taking 50 people or so, we simply chose to begin a drive that would help bring in cleaning supplies, gloves, alcohol. bringing a team of about three in there overnight and come back out,” Watson said.

A list of the things to give at the donation drive.