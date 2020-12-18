Church donates gifts to several schools in Springfield, Joplin

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — James River Church partnered with several schools in the Ozarks to give Christmas presents to more than 800 students, teachers and administrators.

The gifts have been delivered throughout the week. Principal Angie Valchez with Bowerman Elementary said it was the best day of the year for the school.

“We’ve had a lot of jobs lost, we have parents that are giving up job time to teach their kids virtually on Wednesdays,” said Valchez. “So I think this just helps out to give a little Christmas cheer and maybe a gift that the parents couldn’t buy. And maybe just the gift of happiness, and learning how to give and receive.”

James River Church also delivered gifts to Westport and Williams Elementary Schools.