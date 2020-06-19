Church buys new worship space and house for $1

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local church is focused on helping homeless in the community is changing locations after push back from neighbors along Commercial Street.

“We looked in Midtown, we looked in Grant Beach, and Woodland Heights and those areas,” said Christie Love, pastor of The Connecting Grounds. “We are a small church with a small budget and an all-volunteer staff. A lot of the property we looked at we would have had to spend and raise well over half a million-plus.”

Connecting Grounds took the Disciples of Christ Denomination up on its offer, a house and worship center at the cost of $1.

The two properties will be renovated into a family connection center and worship space.

Down the street from the properties, the Connecting Grounds is preparing to buy the old flea and furniture building to create an outreach center.

Pastor Love says in total, the projects will cost about $350,000.

“Down at the outreach center, we’ll have a laundry room, we’ll be able to do like a bike barn, we’re gonna have a shoe closet, we’ll have a clothing closet, we will have household cleaning supplies, all those kinds of things, a food pantry, a clothing closet,” Love said.

Connecting Grounds has also purchased a couple of box trucks to help with transportation, medical services and providing food to those in need.