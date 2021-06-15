Chromebooks available for checkout at Springfield library

by: Savannah Tennyson

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- The Springfield Greene County Library is giving you access to check out one of the 27 Chromebooks that are available.

The same grant that provided the library with 75 internet hot spots made the Chromebooks possible for checkout. The library says you can do all the same things on a Chromebook that you can do on the internet, including telehealth visits.

If you are a library cardholder, both the wifi hotspots and Chromebooks are available just search for them online under “Title.”

