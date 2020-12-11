Christmas Troubles: Springfield woman’s holiday lights vandalized two separate times

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Springfield woman said her efforts to cheer up the community with Christmas lights were upset after her decorations were vandalized twice in two weeks.

“We’ve decorated every year and we always try to add something new every year,” said Dale Milam, a victim of vandalized Christmas lights. “We have the lot next door also, and so all the blowups and all the inflatables are all new this year.”

Milam said she recently posted a video online of her home’s lights inviting people to come to check it out. Her lights were vandalized on Thanksgiving night and Sunday, Dec. 6.

“I took my video down,” said Milam. “And brought my speakers in because we’ve already had six sets of lights that’s gotten messed up and the hours that it takes us to fix it… it’s getting ridiculous. Disheartening. It really is. We do this not only for us but for our kids. Our grandkids. Our community.”

Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said a situation like this requires communication between you and your neighbors.

“There’s not enough officers out here for us to put someone in each neighborhood to look at your Christmas decorations, so they don’t get stolen,” said Williams. “So I would encourage you to engage with your fellow neighbors. If you don’t have a neighborhood watch, create one. Keep an eye on each other’s stuff and if you see anybody outside the norm who shouldn’t be in your neighborhood, certainly call 911, and we’ll get down there and check it out if you have had a theft.”

Milam says there really is no neighborhood watch where she lives, but she has contacted her Neighborhood Association.