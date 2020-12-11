Christmas Trees for Hope help spread holiday cheer to families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Christmas Trees for Hope does just that– by gifting families with a Christmas tree, decorations and even a tree skirt.

Christmas Trees for Hope started in December 2013.

“I thought to myself, ‘I’d like to get a new tree, I’ve had this one for a long time but this one is still a really good one, somebody could still use this tree,'” founder Tammy Durham said.

Durham says she went on a hunt to find a way to donate the tree, but came up short.

“So I thought, let me just create something,” Durham said. “And within a few weeks I had already gathered and given out eight or nine trees.”

The next few years donations remained around that total. But, with community support, more than 60 families received Christmas trees this year.

“It just kind of exploded which I kind of thought might happen with this whole COVID situation,” Durham said. “This was my first year I actually had a staging spot, so I knew I was going to have all these trees come in, so I invited families. I had a list and I just went down the list and said ‘if you can be here at this time, I can get you a tree.'”

Durham said she only asks that families send her a picture of the tree once it’s decorated.

“Within hours I was already getting pictures back, so they literally took the tree, went home, put the tree up,” Durham said. “My mom always made sure we had a Christmas tree and I just wanted to share.”

The group is already prepping for next year and needs your help.

This Saturday, 1984 is hosting a fundraiser from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. and half of all door admissions will go to support the non-profit. To learn more about the event, click here.