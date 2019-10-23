Christmas television special features Branson’s live shows

BRANSON, Mo.– The city of Branson will be in the national spotlight this holiday season

Branson will have a Christmas television special this year. The special is called “Branson Christmas tv show special” presented by the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB.

The production highlights popular live shows in the music city and is set to be broadcast on more than 70 stations around the country.

It’s been more than a year in the making, the Branson Christmas show tv special from outpost worldwide productions will feature Christmas performances from some of Branson’s most popular live shows.

The special will blend Christmas lights and imagery with footage from the live shows.

Steve Pressley believes this special has been a long time coming, “Branson’s been a national destination for many, many years and this special will allow us to reach the world in a way they haven’t seen us before.”

The announcement was made ata private viewing on October 23, 2019, at The Andy Williams Performing Arts Center and Theatre.

This is a developing story.