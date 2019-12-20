Springfield shoppers face final weekend before Christmas

SPRINGFIELD — Did you procrastinate on that Christmas list? You’re not alone!

In classic Missouri fashion, it took just a couple of days for the weather to go from ice to nice.

Now that people aren’t cooped up inside the warmth of their homes, they’ll be looking to cross those last few gifts off of their lists.

KOLR10’s Jesse Inman caught up with some shoppers staring a frenzied shopping weekend in the face.

Shoppers discussed their tricks for getting shopping done quickly and not getting caught up in a traffic jam.

People should expect to see traffic congestion, especially on the south side of Springfield this weekend.