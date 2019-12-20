Breaking News
Suspect, victim dead in Westerly shooting; at least 2 others hurt

Springfield shoppers face final weekend before Christmas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD — Did you procrastinate on that Christmas list? You’re not alone!

In classic Missouri fashion, it took just a couple of days for the weather to go from ice to nice.

Now that people aren’t cooped up inside the warmth of their homes, they’ll be looking to cross those last few gifts off of their lists.

KOLR10’s Jesse Inman caught up with some shoppers staring a frenzied shopping weekend in the face.

Shoppers discussed their tricks for getting shopping done quickly and not getting caught up in a traffic jam.

People should expect to see traffic congestion, especially on the south side of Springfield this weekend.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Daybreak Christmas Card Submission

Daybreak Christmas Card

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women KRBK

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories