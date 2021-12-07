Christmas light displays around the Ozarks

FILE – Lights illuminate the Christmas market in Frankfurt, Germany, Nov. 22, 2021. Despite the pandemic inconveniences, stall owners selling ornaments, roasted chestnuts and other holiday-themed items in Frankfurt and other European cities are relieved to be open at all for their first Christmas market in two years, especially with new restrictions taking effect in Germany, Austria and other countries as COVID-19 infections hit record highs. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Bagwell Lights

DATES: Open until January 1

HOURS: Hours vary throughout the week, and Bagwell lights will be open later leading up to Christmas Day. Find a full list of times on the Bagwell Lights Facebook page.

Located at 2008 E. Cambridge Street in Springfield, Bagwell Lights is a large Christmas lights display that spans over several yards and has the main house with over 150,000 pixels, 14,000 led lights synchronized to music. The surrounding yards have static lights and inflatables.

Let There Be Lights at Promised Land Zoo

DATES: Open until December 31, 2021

HOURS: 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

PRICE: $25 a carload for drive-through only; $25 per person for VIP Santas Safari, which includes a 45-minute guided tour through the lights and animals, and more.

Branson’s Promised Land Zoo is the area’s longest drive-through light display with two, two-mile displays. With the VIP “Santa’s Safari” option you also get a chance to pet, feed, and take pictures with Sven, Rudolph, Prancer, and more as Promised Land Zoo has the region’s only live reindeer herd.

Find out more info on the Promised Land Zoo’s website

Candy Cane Lane

Candy Cane Lane features farm-themed displays and more than 10,000 lights. It’s open 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings December 3-5, 10-12, and 17-19.

Admission is $5 per vehicle. Buses and limos are not allowed.

Lights of Joy

DATES: Open until January 2



HOURS: 5:00 to 11:00 p.m.

PRICE: $20-30 per single-car entry (price varies depending on day of week)

LOCATION: 700 Expressway Lane, Branson, MO 65616

Formerly known as Gift of Lights and off Shepherd of the Hills Expressway, the Lights of Joy has more than 300 displays on hand and has been completely overhauled for the 2021 holiday season to add new LED lights and other displays. The 1.25-mile drive features over one million twinkling lights.

Starting November 5, through December 18, 2021, Santa will be in attendance every weekend.

Find out more info at the Lights of Joy website.

The Trail of Lights at Shepherd of the Hills

DATES: Open until January 3, 2021

HOURS: 5:30 to 10:30 p.m

LOCATION: 5586 W Highway 76, Branson, MO 65616.

PRICE: $23.58 per single car with up to 8 passengers

This is Branson’s longest-running drive-thru light display. The attraction is favored by many and is filled with millions of lights, animated displays, and more on the Shepherd of the Hills Homestead.

According to their website, This year we are doing Cocoa for a Cause, donating to local charities.

Find out more info on the Shepherd of the Hills website.

Silver Dollar City

DATE: Open until December 30, 2021

TIME: Varies (See website)

LOCATION: 399 Silver Dollar City Parkway, Branson, MO 65616

The entirety of Silver Dollar City during its Old Time Christmas festival is smothered in Christmas lights and displays. There are nearly 1,000 trees that have been decorated, Christmas shows and a giant LED Christmas tree. Throughout the entire park, there are over 6.5 million lights during the holiday season.

Find out more info from Silver Dollar City.

Big Cedar Lodge

DATE: Open until December 31, 2021

TIME: From Dusk till late

Location: 190 Top of the Rock Road, Ridgedale, MO 65739

Big Cedar Lodge is a hotel and resort with millions of lights adorning the buildings and roads around the property during the Christmas season. It is free, though if you want the tram tour or any other activities that are available at the lodge, prices can vary.

Find out more info on the Big Cedar Lodge website.