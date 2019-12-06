1  of  3
Christmas events happening tonight!

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — There’s quite a few events happening tonight are meant to get people into the Christmas spirit!

Both Evangel and College of The Ozarks have Christmas orchestra concerts tonight starting at 7 p.m.

Rescue One is hosting an ugly Christmas sweater party starting at 6 p.m. at the Barley House.

Tickets cost $30 but the money raised will go to the dog shelter.

And Sacred Heart Catholic Church is hosting a holiday craft sale that started at the top of the hour.

You can buy Christmas ornaments and knick-knacks until 9 p.m.

And don’t forget about the nature center’s holiday evening with hot chocolate by a crackling fire.

Trails will be open from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and you can walk them with a flashlight in the dark.

