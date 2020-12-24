Christmas Eve services move outside due to COVID-19 safety guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Christmas Eve services at King’s Way United Methodist Church is being hosted outside to meet COVID-19 requirements, but now members and vistors are having to brave the cold.

The church’s service began at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, under a large tent with lots of heaters to keep people warm.

“I’ve been a pastor for 33 years, I’ve never talked to an empty room before. It’s a challenge,” said Reverend Karen Hayden, with King’s Way United Methodist Church. “I’m not going to lie so some of us on staff just kind of show up safely spaced to just at least be of encouraging presence to each other when we do it.”

All of the money donated at this event will go to nonprofits such as Rare Breed, Harbor House, Safe to Keep, and The Salvation Army.

Just like King’s Way, another Christmas Eve service happened earlier at 3 p.m. hosted by the Westly United Methodist Church.

At The Road Church in Clever, a drive-through service is being hosted in a field. The Bridge Church in Nixa is hosting activities for families in its parking lot.

Below is a gathering of photos from services at Wesley Church, Connect Church, and The Road Church.