Christmas Eve cruise in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A small group of local history buffs spent their Christmas Eve out on the roads this evening.

The birthplace of Route 66 association organized a small driving cruise tonight.

They took some of their classic cars across Springfield and through the downtown square.

It started at the Old Lurvey Courts.

Last summer, volunteers tried to clean up the tiny cottages, to save them from being demolished.

The route 66 group is considering moving one of the buildings across town, so its historical significance can be remembered.

