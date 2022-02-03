CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– With the aid of federal funding, Christian County is planning to replace three bridges all over 100 years old.

The bridges being replaced are Green Bridge, Hawkins Bridge and Red Bridge.

The American Rescue Plan Act was passed in 2021. Christian County plans to allocate $8.1 million provided by ARPA funding to see these bridges built.

“These three bridges have been a source of great concern for years,” presiding commissioner Ralph Phillips said. “Closure of these bridges would present an even larger problem as they are located in places where State or Federal assistance would not typically be available. This has been a huge financial liability hanging over the County.”

Green Bridge is over the Finley River on Smyrna Road northeast of Ozark. Hawkins Bridge is on Senaca Road west of Riverdale. Red Bridge is over Bull Creek in south-central Christian County.

Christian County Commission said in a press release the three bridges currently do not allow for proper emergency, school, agricultural and public services.

An exact timeline of the project is not yet available, but Christian County Commission expects the project to be completed over the next two or three years. This project would exhaust the last of Christian County’s ARPA funding.