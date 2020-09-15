Christian County sets up COVID-19 testing site for residents

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Christian County will have a COVID-19 drive through testing site for its residents starting Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Christian County Emergency Management (CCEM) says they’ve been working on this site for a while now to get it up and running.

CCEM’s Phil Amtower says it hasn’t been easy setting this site up for operation.

“We did, kind of, a test run last week for two days and we saw 94 folks come in and it worked pretty well, so this week we’re going to be open Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday,” said Amtower. “We’re almost getting full for those three days now. We really wanted to start this a couple of weeks ago, but as I have found out, it’s not quite that easy. There have been a lot of hoops to jump through and logistics.”

To get tested, Amtower says there are some requirements to meet.

“It’s free,” said Amtower. “You have to have an appointment first. We can’t accept anyone that just wants to show up. You have to have a doctor’s order for each test.”

Amtower hopes the site will alleviate the workload for both the Christian County Health Department and the Springfield- Greene County testing site.

“It very well might alleviate some of their workloads because before, Christian County residents didn’t have a place to go, so that was their only alternative to go there. This is not really an emergency management function,” said Amtower. “The Health Department usually does things like this, but as I said, they’ve been so overwhelmed and we’re just trying to take up some of the slack for them and help them out. “

The testing site will be open for three days a week. Amtower says it takes around 48 hours to get results back.

Residents can find out where the testing site is when they make an appointment.