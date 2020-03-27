Christian County reports seven cases of COVID-19

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Missouri Department of Health and the Christian County Health Department announced that as of Friday, March 27, Christian County has three new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Christian County has a total of seven cases.

In a press release, Christian County Health Department Administrator Cindy Bilyeu said, “As the number of positive cases in Christian County is starting to increase, we would like to inform our community that we have extra qualified staff coming onboard to assist with these investigations. We will continue to put forth 100% effort towards the process of identifying all those who have come in contact with known cases and asking for self-quarantine of those individuals.”

Earlier this week, the Christian County Commission announced a stay at home order for all of Christian County in response to COVID-19. That order went into effect on Thursday, March 26, 2020, and will last 30 days.