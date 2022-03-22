CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. — Leaders with Christian County’s Planning and Development Department want to gather public opinion about the county’s Comprehensive Plan. Several meetings are scheduled throughout the spring of 2022.

The county’s development department is working with the Southwest Missouri Council of Governments on the updated plan, which will steer decisions about how to use land in Christian County and how to improve county services. This is the first update since 2009.

There are two open houses planned to discuss goals and objectives:

March 24 | 6:88-8:00 p.m. | Christian County Library in Sparta | 147 Library Lane Sparta, MO

April 5 | 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Christian County Library in Clever | 7428 W. Veterans Blvd. Clever, MO

Two open houses will reveal the full draft plan:

May 25 | 6:00-8:00 p.m. | Christian County Library in Clever | 7428 W. Veterans Blvd. Clever, MO

May 31 | 6:88-8:00 p.m. | Christian County Library in Sparta | 147 Library Lane Sparta, MO

People who live in Christian County can provide comments through interactive exhibits that will guide decisions on services the county offers. Leaders also want to hear input about infrastructure and economic development over the next 20 years.