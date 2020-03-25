Christian County issues “Stay at Home” order

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Christian County Commission has announced a stay at home order for Christian County in response to COVID-19.

The order will go into effect on Thursday, March 26, and last 30 days.

Christian County Commissioner Ralph Phillips said in a release the requirement to stay at home does not apply to those traveling to work in an essential business or essential government function which must continue to operate

Businesses that are considered essential are:

healthcare operations

essential infrastructure, including construction

operation of public transportation and utilities, internet and telecommunications systems

first responders

emergency management

grocery stores, food banks, convenience stores, food cultivation including farming

media

gas stations and auto supply facilities

pharmacies, healthcare supply stores, and healthcare facilities

auto repair facilities

banks and related financial institutions (drive-thru only)

hardware stores

service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintain the sanitation and essential operation of residences

businesses that offer necessities of life for economically disadvantaged individuals and shelter facilities

companies that supply other essential businesses with supplies necessary to operate and supply products needed for people to work from home

Businesses who are not considered essential must temporarily suspend all activities.

An essential business should practice social distancing and stay six feet apart.