CHRISTIAN COUNTY — Christian County’s Health Department will have a new leader on May 1.

This is Dr. Karen Peak, the county’s new health department administrator.

Peak is a Christian County native and brings 27 years of nursing experience to her new position.

Christian county’s current health department administrator, Cindy Bilyeu, announced her retirement in December.

County officials say that gave them time to make sure the transition was seamless in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.